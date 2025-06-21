Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday visited the residence of his Cabinet colleague Anil Vij in Ambala Cantonment to inquire about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Vij, who has suffered a fracture in the left foot toe, has been advised rest by doctors.

Vij presented a shawl to Saini during the meeting.

The chief minister was earlier upon his arrival welcomed by Vij's brother Rajinder and other family members.

Vij sustained the injury about a month ago. He continued to actively oversee developmental works despite the injury and participated in departmental meetings at the Chandigarh Secretariat and other locations.

Although he took medication as per medical advice, the increasing pain on Friday prompted an X-ray, which revealed a fracture in the toe.

