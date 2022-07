Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) The Haryana government has constituted a state backward classes commission, which will be headed by retired high court judge Darshan Singh.

A notification in this regard was issued by the government on July 12.

Also Read | Gujarat Rains: Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Dang, Valsad and Navsari Districts Still on Red Alert; 21 Reservoirs in State 100% Full.

The Commission will also have four members, including former vice chancellor S K Gakhar. Special Secretary to the Haryana government, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department, Mukul Kumar, will be the member secretary.

The notification said the commission will study the present social, educational and economic conditions of the backward classes in the state.

Also Read | Honor X40i With MediaTek Dimensity 700 Chipset Debuts in China.

It will assess the benefits provided to BC students in educational institutions and employment opportunities available to them.

It will study and recommend the proportion of reservation for backward classes required to be given in panchayati raj institutions and municipalities of the state.

The panel will study and recommend such measures, as may be required for the social, educational and economic welfare of the BCs, the notification said.

Earlier on July 10, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said the state government will be constituting the backward classes commission afresh.

"After its formation, this commission will take care of all problems of the community. It will be ensured that the beneficiaries get the benefits of all schemes through the commission," he had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)