Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) The Haryana government will start the process of e-appointments for registration of agricultural land in rural areas of the state from Tuesday.

"The module for e-registration of deeds of agricultural land in rural areas has been prepared by the state revenue department," an official statement said.

"Testing of the same has been completed and it will start from August 11, enabling the people of the state to take e-appointments," it said.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to review the linkages of various departments with e-registration system of the revenue department.

However, the registration of agricultural land deeds will start from August 17.

“Likewise, the process of taking e-appointments for the registration of land deeds in urban areas will also begin from August 17, while dates regarding the re-starting of registration of deeds will be shared soon,” the statement said.

The state had last month temporarily stopped the registration of land transfer deeds to weed out various malpractices in the government's key revenue generation process.

The registration of transfer deeds of various categories of land had been stopped for varying periods between July 22 and August 15, an official release had said earlier.

"The state government has given serious consideration to the complaints of malpractices that exist in the current mechanism for registration of deeds for the transfer of land. Therefore, it has been decided to temporarily halt the registration of transfer deeds," it had said.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the chief minister was apprised by officials that as per his directions to keep a check on the irregularities in the registration of deeds under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, the period of stopping of registrations is being utilised to build technology-based checks.

Khattar was also informed that these technology-based checks will help prevent irregularities in such registrations.

There are 32 lakh properties in urban areas across the state, out of which, 18 lakh properties are integrated with the department portal. Rest of the properties will also be brought on a single digital platform by October 31, 2020, the statement said.

During the meeting, it was informed that there are around 3.48 lakh properties of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and since 2009, the data of all these properties had been digitised. Out of the 58,000 acquired lands, the data of around 26,000 lands is uploaded on the portal.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar were among others present in the meeting.

