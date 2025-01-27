New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Haryana government will sue AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his allegation that the state's ruling BJP was mixing "poison" into Yamuna water, BJP sources said on Monday, adding their party will also move the Election Commission.

Kejriwal alleged earlier in the day that the BJP is trying to keep the people of Delhi thirsty as it indulges in "dirty politics".

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials Donald Trump for First Time After Later's Inauguration, Congratulates Him on 'Historic Win', Says 'India-US Committed to Trusted Partnership'.

"BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this," he said on X.

He was following up on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's allegation that the Haryana government was "intentionally" draining industrial waste into Yamuna from where the national capital draws its water.

Also Read | India-China To Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025, 'Flights To Start Soon', Says MEA.

Reacting to the allegations, a senior BJP leader said, "The Haryana government will surely Kejriwal in court. We will also approach the Election Commission on Tuesday against him and his party."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini slammed Kejriwal, saying it is his habit to level baseless allegations and blame others.

The EC on Monday sought a factual report from Haryana on the allegations made by Atishi about ammonia levels in water supply from the neighbouring state.

The chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab moved the Election Commission (EC) on Monday, alleging higher ammonia levels in the water supplied from Haryana to the national capital to adversely impact supply during the ongoing assembly poll process.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)