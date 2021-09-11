Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said there should be emphasis on education, health, agriculture, generating employment avenues and skill development to ensure further growth of the state.

He also said that Haryana is a progressive and resourceful state, and is ahead in many aspects as compared to other states of the country.

On the ongoing farmers' agitation against three agri laws, Dattatreya said the solution to any problem is dialogue and it should be continuous to resolve this issue. The central government is ready for dialogue, he said.

Farmers are protesting against the laws at Delhi's border since last year and demanding the legislations be repealed.

The governor, while praising the state's sports policy, said the players hailing from Haryana gave a new identity to the state in the country and in the world during the Tokyo Olympics, according to an official statement.

Several of the players, including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who participated in the Tokyo Olympics are from Haryana.

The governor also said that the new education policy will be implemented in the state by 2025, the statement said.

While expressing his desire to work for the betterment of migrant labourers, Dattatreya said he has a zeal to work for the welfare of migrant labourers, which includes ensuring minimum wages, housing, welfare schemes and policies, health and education.

He said he also wants suggestions for the welfare of migrant labourers.

