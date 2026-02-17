Rohtak (Haryana) [India], February 17 (ANI): A young man was killed on the spot after two unidentified assailants opened fire outside a private hospital on the Delhi Bypass.

The assailants arrived on a scooter outside a private hospital on the Delhi Bypass, the busiest intersection in Rohtak city, and fired 15 to 20 rounds at a young man, due to which the young man died on the spot. The victim is said to be Dinesh alias Goga, a resident of Nizampur.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team and FSL arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Khundiya stated that it is not yet known who the criminals who committed the murder were or what the motive behind the murder was, and the police are investigating the matter.

An investigation is also being conducted regarding the deceased young man to determine if he had any criminal cases registered against him or if any other enmity could have been the reason for the murder.

A few days back, a man named Sahil was shot dead in Delhi's Rohini area. Sahil had recently been released from jail. The attacker is absconding, and a gang war is suspected. The deceased is said to be associated with the notorious Gogi gang. The Tillu gang is suspected of carrying out the crime. The Tillu and Gogi gangs are sworn enemies. An investigation is ongoing.

According to police information, the deceased was shot in the head and several other parts of the body. It is being reported that the attackers, who arrived on a motorcycle, committed the murder and then fled the scene. Following the information, the police crime team and forensic team arrived at the scene and recovered several empty bullet shells. (ANI)

