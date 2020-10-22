Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) Haryana reported 1,128 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the caseload in the state to 1,54,495, while the death toll rose to 1,688 with 14 more people succumbing to the disease.

Of the fresh fatalities, three were from Hisar, two each from Sonipat and Yamunanagar while one death each was from Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Ambala and Gurgaon, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases include Gurgaon (324), Faridabad (199) and Hisar (137).

The state currently has 10,009 active cases and a recovery rate of 92.43 per cent.

