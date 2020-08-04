Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported eight more deaths due to COVID-19, while 623 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 37,796, the state health department said.

Sirsa district reported three fatalities, and Faridabad, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad one death each, the department said in its daily bulletin.

Also Read | Pakistan Includes Indian Territories in New Political Map, India Calls It an Exercise in 'Political Absurdity'.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana has reached 448.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Faridabad (169), Rohtak (96), Panipat (50), Gurgaon (46), Ambala (32), Yamunanagar (22) and Sirsa (19), it said.

Also Read | Digvijaya Singh Asks PM Narendra Modi to go Into Quarantine After Several BJP Leaders, Including Amit Shah Test COVID-19 Positive Ahead of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya.

So far, 31,226 patients have been discharged after treatment. The state now has 6,122 active COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday, the state's recovery rate was nearly 82.62 per cent, while the rate of doubling of cases was 26 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)