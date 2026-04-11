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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 11 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, on Friday successfully deported gangster Sahil Chauhan alias Sahil Rana, a notorious and dreaded criminal operating with inter-state linkages from Thailand, police said.

This is the fifth deportation secured by STF (H) in 2026. Earlier, Ankit Shokeen, Aman Bhainswal, Sombir Motta and Shilu Dahar were deported.

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STF Haryana chief Satish Balan said Sahil Rana is a criminal who has been on the run since 2024. He has a very strong criminal background. Rana joined the Bhupi gang when he was a youngster and committed several crimes such as attempt to murders and murder. He was convicted in a court-martial case and served 10 years in prison. When he got the bail in 2024, he fled to Bangalore and has been on the run since then.

"He has been in the crime world since 2016 with 16 cases registered agaisnt him. His name is Sahil Chauhan, alias Sahil Rana. He belongs to Shahzadpur in Ambala. He joined the Bhupi gang when he was in 12th standard and committed several crimes incuding attempt to murders, murders, He was released on bail in 2024 after serving a 10-year sentence for a conviction related to opening fire at Monu Rana (member of the same gang) in the court," he said.

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"He fled to Bangalore, created fake documents for a passport and fled to Dhaka. From there, he kept running to various countries in Southeast Asia like Bali, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Angola," he added.

The STF Haryana chief noted that when Rana failed to go to Portugal, he turned back and was captured at the Thailand Airport based on the Redress Control Number (RCN) and deported back to New Delhi.

"He also tried to go to Portugal but failed and turned back. While he was returning, he was caught at the Thailand Airport based on an RCN and was deported back to New Delhi," he said.

The STF Haryana chief said that the investigation is ongoing right now, and further details will be given once the investigation is completed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)