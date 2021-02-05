Sonipat, Feb 5 (PTI) From facing difficulties in accessing online education for children to youth not able to apply for jobs, life for many residents in Haryana's Sonipat district have been affected in the last few days due to the suspension of mobile internet services amid the ongoing protests by farmers against the Centre's agri laws.

The Haryana government on Friday extended mobile internet curbs in Sonipat and Jhajjar districts where the services will remain suspended till 5 pm on February 6.

The mobile internet services were suspended in some districts of the state "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order" amid a protest by farmers.

Opposition parties and activists had also condemned the curbs on mobile internet in some parts of the state, saying the move would affect the students who were preparing to appear in final examinations.

Anuj Dahiya, 26, a resident of Bhatgaon in Sonipat district, said, "It is becoming very difficult for the two children of my cousin, since the internet services were suspended here".

"The school is taking online classes and asking people to manage on their own. We have sent the children to Sonipat town to our relative's place. The children now go to a neighbour's place there to use their wifi connection to attend classes. However, there are many children in our village who can't go to Sonipat town to avail the internet via cyber cafe or wifi," he rued.

Anuj, who is seeking employment, lamented that he also wanted to apply for a job, but due to suspended internet services, it is not possible at this time.

"My cousin Harsh Dahiya is pursuing his B.Tech from IP University, Delhi. His college is in Sonipat. Those who are living in Delhi can have their exams online, but Harsh is going to his college for the internet," he said.

Sonipat is near Singhu border protest site while Jhajjhar district abuts the Tikri border.

However, it was not immediately known, if local residents were able to access mobile internet after 5 PM.

Rahul Dahiya (19), another Sonipat resident, aspiring for a job in Haryana Police, said, since the internet services were suspended, he cannot apply for the job.

"I was applying for the post of constable in Haryana Police, but due to suspended internet services, it has been delayed. I have to go to Sonipat town, which is around 12 to 13 km from my village to fill the form. My uncle lives their where I can use internet," he said.

"Here, I am not getting any update like what are documents needed for filing out the form. The last date is February 10 and there is heavy traffic on the website. The night time is very convenient to fill the form, but I can't stay at Sonipat as I live with my mother in the village. I have to renew my license too, which is also pending," he rued.

Tarun Dahiya, a resident of Luhari Tibba in Sonipat, said his coaching business was getting hit due to the internet suspension.

"I run a coaching institute. There are around 30 students, and out of them, 17 used to take online classes and rest would attend physically. The students who were availing online classes have been affected due to the internet suspension. We are trying to manage to so that they would not loose anything," he said.

Singhu border on Friday wore a fortified look, with cement wall and concertina wires besides rows of metal and solid barricades and high security deployment.

On January 26, the state government had ordered suspension of mobile internet services in three districts near Delhi after violence had broken out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)