New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Havaldar Varinder Singh from the Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army developed a 'Multipurpose Octocopter' which can not only undertake surveillance operations but can also be used for other tasks like logistics operations, dropping grenades, aerial engagement of targets by firing weapons like AK-47.

For his achievements, Havildar Varindar Singh has been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal by the President of India this year.

Also Read | BAPS Mandir Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates BAPS Mandir, First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video).

Elaborating on various specialities of the drone, Varinder Singh said that the drone has been designed in a way that it can efficiently carry essential things in huge quantities to distant places.

"We have developed a Multipurpose Octocopter. The biggest speciality of this drone is it can transport things in huge quantities from one place to another. It is difficult to transport things in high-altitude areas. By using this drone, it will become easier to carry essential things and ration to various Indian Army posts," the army personnel said.

Also Read | PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Welcomed by Priests at BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Videos).

Emphasising how the new drone added to the existing facility, he said that when there is an avalanche in any area, it is needed to transport maintenance things like medicines and food to other Army personnel. The carrying capacity of existing drones is not more than approximately 5-10 kgs. But with the help of the newly developed drone quantity of 25-30 kg can be easily transported.

Speaking on how the newly developed drone will add to the surveillance capacity of the Indian Army, he said that the second speciality of the newly developed device is that it is a weapon of drone.

"The enemy can be eliminated by establishing a pinpoint target. This is going to prove to be a boon for the Indian Army," he added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)