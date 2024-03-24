Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 24 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that he has always served as a son of Jaipur after the grand old party named him replacing Sunil Sharma, as announced earlier.

"I have always served as a son of Jaipur. If I get people's blessings, then I will fulfil all my duties towards Jaipur," Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said while speaking to ANI.

Khachariyawas has served as the cabinet minister of food and civil supplies in the government of Rajasthan. He has also served as the spokesperson of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee and president of the Jaipur Congress since 2015.

The Congress party released the fifth list of three candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. The BJP has fielded Manju Sharma for the Jaipur constituency.

Sunil Sharma was named in the party's third list of candidates, along with five others from Rajasthan.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats. (ANI)

