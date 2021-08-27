New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought response from the Central government and Delhi government on a petition concerning non-issuance of final vaccination certificate to a 64-year-old lawyer in spite of having received the two dosages of Covishield vaccine against COVID-19.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the two governments and the Unique Identification-Authority of India, and sought their counter affidavits in ten days.

“Counter affidavit, if any, be filed within ten days. Rejoinder thereto be filed within one week thereafter,” the judge said in her order dated August 23.

In his petition, Visheshwar Shrivastav has said that despite being administered the second dose of Covishield in April, he is yet to receive his final vaccination certificate which is urgently required by him to undertake work-related travel out the city.

“Woe of the Petitioner is that despite having got his two dosages of vaccine is shown to be partially vaccinated at the website/portal of Respondent no 1,” the petition states.

The petition informs that since the first dose was administered in early March, the petitioner got the second dose of Covishield in terms of the prescribed time period after he made attempts to rectify the partial vaccination certificate which stated the wrong vaccine i.e Covaxin as well as the hospital name.

In July, the petitioner claims to have received a call that he was “yet to get the second dose of the vaccine” and discovered that the partial vaccination certificate had been corrected.

The matter would be heard next on September 27.

