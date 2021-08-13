Bhopal, Aug 13 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Friday issued notice to the state government over a primary health centre in Raisen district not having a doctor for the last three months, officials said.

They said MPHRC Chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain served show cause notice to the MP Director of Health Services, based in Bhopal, as well as Raisen's chief medical and health officer (CMHO) after it came to light that the people of villages that the PHC in question, in Sultanganj area, serves were facing great hardships due to the situation there.

"People of 70 villages visit this PHC. But after finding no doctor there, they are forced to go to costly private hospitals. The condition of the PHC is such that it has no door for the past three months, and doctors did not tend to stay there for long," a release from the MPHRC informed.

