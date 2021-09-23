New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The government on Thursday said that an advisory has been issued to make arrangements for 'vaccination at home' for those who have special needs or are differently abled, in line with COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

As per the official communique by the ministry, "This is with regard to facilities to be provided to differently-abled persons for COVID-19 treatment, management and vaccination. In order to ensure that differently-abled persons get proper access to COVID-19 related services including testing and vaccination, the States/UTs have been provided with appropriate advice from time to time. States/UTs are again advised to facilitate the steps."

Also Read | Leh-Ladakh Tour Package Launched By IRCTC; 7-Day Trip to Begin From Lucknow On September 26, Check Price And Package Details.

Here, the guidelines stated that the district level officer of disability/social welfare department can considered to be designated as nodal designated made nodal officer for the purpose of grievance redressal of the differently abled persons in connection with obtaining treatment for COVID-19. The nodal officer should work in close coordination with the Chief Medical Officer of the district.

The 104 helpline personnel may be oriented to provide requisite information to the differently abled persons to facilitate their proper care and vaccination.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Student of Madras Christian College Stabbed to Death Outside Tambaram Railway Station in Chennai.

States may also make special arrangements for their vaccination through the near to home Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) as per guidelines already shared by this Ministry with the States/UTs, the guidelines read.

"All district level officers may be directed to provide assistance to differently abled persons in matters such as availability of ambulances. Ambulance transport may also be provided to persons with 40 per cent or more disability for COVID-19 testing. The State government can also explore a sample collection system for COVID-19 testing from home for the differently abled persons through public-private partnership (PPP) mode and payment to private partners on per case basis can be explored for the same.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the official communication that the provision of oxygen beds, hospital admissions, vaccination etc can also be prioritized for differently abled persons. "The District/City Control and Command Centres being used for COVID-19 management, can facilitate this process," he said.

Directions may be issued that differently abled persons should be provided hospital beds on priority basis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)