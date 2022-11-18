New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Heavy Industries Secretary Arun Goel, who was due to retire next month-end, has taken voluntary retirement from Friday, according to an official order.

Kamran Rizvi, who was last month appointed as the Officer on Special Duty in the Heavy Industries Ministry, will succeed Goel.

Rizvi, a 1991 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, "Will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries vice Shri Arun Goel, IAS (PB:85) upon his voluntary retirement on 18.11.2022", said the order issued on Friday by the Personnel Ministry, without citing further details.

Goel was to retire on December 31, 2022 after completing 60 years of age.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had on October 19 approved appointment of Rizvi, who was then serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs as OSD, Ministry of Heavy Industries.

"The officer will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Heavy industries vice Shri Arun Goel, lAS (PB:85) upon his superannuation on 31.12.2022," it had said.

