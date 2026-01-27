Bhalesa (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): Heavy to moderate snowfall has once again begun in the Gandoh Bhalesa area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. The Meteorological Department has predicted further snowfall in the region till January 29.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the district administration has warned the public not to venture into hilly and high-altitude areas due to the risk of snow avalanches.

In addition, thousands of vehicles have been stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway since Monday due to snowfall in Kashmir. The valley received another fresh spell of snowfall on Monday night.

Clearance work is underway amid heavy snowfall in Anantnag, which has halted traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the Qazigund area. A truck driver said, "I have a truck. They have stopped all the vehicles since 9 AM yesterday. Yesterday, the road was entirely clear; there was no snowfall. I appeal to the traffic SSP to clear the road as soon as possible. There are thousands of vehicles here. It was snowing the entire night."

Meanwhile, Srinagar Airport on Tuesday issued a statement regarding several flight cancellations due to unfavourable weather conditions and prevailing operational constraints. Among them, 6 Indigo, 2 Air Akasa, and 3 Air India Express flights had been cancelled till 9 AM.

The official X account of Srinagar Airport wrote, "Due to prevailing adverse weather conditions at Srinagar Airport, additional flights have been cancelled for today. The updated list of cancelled flights is attached. Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several areas in the Jammu region are experiencing snowfall and rain on Tuesday, with Srinagar receiving "slight continuous snowflakes."(ANI)

