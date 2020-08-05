Amethi (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) A helicopter with two Uttar Pradesh ministers made an emergency landing due to bad weather conditions in Amethi on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Cabinet minister Suresh Rana and state minister Baldev Singh Aulakh were returning to Lucknow after an aerial inspection of flood-hit districts in eastern part of the state, they said.

The landing was made at the airstrip of the Centre-run flying training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi at Fursatganj after which the two ministers left for Lucknow in cars, the oficials said.

“The ministers' helicopter made a precautionary landing around 7 pm due to bad weather conditions. The helicopter is safe and air-worthy. The ministers left for Lucknow by road and the helicopter would fly back to the state capital once the weather improves,” an official source told PTI.

Rana, the minister for Sugarcane Development and Sugar Mills, and Aulakh, the state minister for Jal Shakti, were on an aerial inspection tour of flood-hit districts Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Basti, Balrampur and Azamgarh.

The ministers said in tweets that they reviewed the rescue and relief operations in the affected districts on the instructiond of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

