Shimla, May 24 (PTI) A helper was injured during weapons training of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service offices on the outskirts of Shimla on Wednesday.

The man was injured when pistol shooting was in progress at the battalion headquarters near Ashwani Khud, officials said.

He was rushed to the IGMC Shimla where he is under treatment and reported to be stable and safe, police said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, DGP of Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Kundu appointed Inspector General Pradeep Kumar Thakur as inquiry officer to probe the matter and submit a report.

