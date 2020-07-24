New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla were on Friday forced to curtail production due to high levels of pollutants in the Yamuna river, the Delhi Jal Board said.

The water utility said it was trying to rationalise supply and therefore, water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves.

"Due to high levels of pollutants being received in the Yamuna..., water production has been curtailed from treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla," the DJB said in a statement.

The affected areas are parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council areas, it said.

The utility has urged the public to make judicious use of water.

