Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): In a meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the State Cabinet approved amendments to the existing Compassionate Employment Policy.

As per the revised policy, the annual income eligibility criterion per family has been enhanced from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Priority for compassionate appointments will now be given to widows and parentless applicants below 45 years of age, as well as to the dependents of government officials who died while performing their duties.

Additionally, in cases where vacancies under the existing five per cent quota for such appointments are unavailable, the Cabinet has permitted a one-time relaxation of this quota to ensure eligible applicants are accommodated.

It also decided to increase the number of B.Sc. Nursing seats at Sister Nivedita Government Nursing College, Shimla range from 60 to 100.

It also approved the establishment of a new B.Sc. Nursing College with an annual intake of 60 seats at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Kangra, at Tanda, along with the creation and filling up of 27 posts of various categories, was also sanctioned.

The Cabinet allowed women workers in shops and commercial establishments to work in the night shift from 7.00 pm to 7.00 am to provide them with a place of gender equality. It was also decided to grant maternity benefits to every woman employee working in such establishments as prescribed under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

The Cabinet constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on the development of a 300-acre Medical Device Park at Nalagarh. The Sub Committee has been asked to submit its report within two months.

It also okayed amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2015.

As per the revised provisions, contractors or agencies engaged in road cutting will now be permitted to use the generated material during the de-siltation and maintenance of reservoir projects for captive purposes. Additionally, any leftover stacked raw material or finished product, along with the entire material generated, shall be auctioned by the designated Committee in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

The Cabinet further approved the extension of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the State Government and Alliance Air Aviation Ltd. for operating flights on the Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla route. The MoU will now remain in effect from 1st July, 2025 to 30th June, 2026.

It allowed the cancellation of 172 small hydro projects below 5 MW under HIMURJA, where construction work had been stalled for an extended period, and cancelled projects will be re-advertised.

It was further decided to apply a uniform free power royalty of 12 per cent, along with an additional one per cent for the Local Area Development Fund, for all hydro projects up to 5 MW that will be allotted in the future.

The Cabinet approved the cancellation of 22 hydroelectric projects above 5 MW that have not had implementation agreements signed, as previously allotted by the Directorate of Energy. For the rest of the projects, a time up to 5 August 2025 has been allowed for submission of the replies to the notices served.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a committee to negotiate with 14 project developers for an out-of-court settlement for the refund of the principal amount of the upfront premium, without interest.

To facilitate the expansion of Kangra Airport, it granted a one-year extension, up to 16th August, 2026, under Section 26 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, for land acquisition proceedings.

Additionally, it gave its nod to the draft Development Plan for the Dhaulakuan Majra Planning Area in Sirmaur district.

The plan aims to conserve natural resources and scenic beauty while promoting sustainable economic development in the region.

It approved the reorganisation of Patwar Circle Naleti in Kangra district by excluding the areas of Mahal Masot and Balahar in Tehsil Dehra and merging them with Patwar Circle Garh under Tehsil Paragpur.

A detailed presentation was also made before the Cabinet on the issue of drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh, to highlight the challenges and the ongoing efforts being undertaken by the Excise and Taxation Department to combat the menace. (ANI)

