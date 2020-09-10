Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday condemned the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's property by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and called the conduct of the Maharashtra government unfortunate.

"The conduct of the Maharashtra government is unfortunate and I condemn it. The daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut raised her voice and expressed her opinion. They (Maharashtra government) have done this out of vendetta," Thakur said while speaking to the media.

Reacting to the article in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana', Thakur said, "I don't want to talk about Saamna. I didn't read it but the roots of the Shiv Sena are finished. The objective with which Shiv Sena was formed is no more. Its situation has become like Congress ever since it came to power with them."

He also said alleged that 'Saamana' had insulted Hindutva.

"Supporting the sedition of traitorous journalists and betrayal artists to bring the political agenda to the fore is also 'haramkhori'. Today's article in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' insulted Hindutva and Sanskrit culture and renunciation of 106 martyrs," he said.

Earlier today, the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana, in an apparent reference to actor Kangana Ranaut, said that the Union Home Ministry's decision to provide security to her is unfortunate as the actor had 'insulted' Mumbai by comparing it to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

"Comparing Mumbai to 'Pak Occupied' Kashmir and insulting the khaki uniform by calling the Mumbai Police a mafia are signs of a deteriorated mentality. Insulting the 11 crore Marathi people of Maharashtra and Mumbai seems to be a crime like treason. But when the Union Ministry of Home Affairs of the Modi government stands with the people committing such crimes, our 108 martyrs, who laid down their lives for retaining Mumbai as the capital of Maharashtra after independence, will be shedding tears in heaven," Shiv Sena said in Saamana. (ANI)

