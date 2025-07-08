Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of various vulnerable points along the under-construction 27-km Shoghi-Dhalli four-lane project in Shimla district.

The Chief Minister also visited Bhattakufar, Sanjauli, Dhalli, Lindidhar, and nearby areas to assess the situation and listened to the grievances of local residents.

According to an official release, residents expressed serious concerns about the adverse impact of hill-cutting activities being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which, they alleged, have led to increased vulnerability, property damage, and risk to their lives and safety.

The Chief Minister was apprised by the locals that NHAI officers do not listen to them. They have suffered significant property losses, and now a constant danger looms over our heads. We request the government to take urgent steps, they urged.

Taking serious note of their concerns, the Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to take immediate remedial measures and ensure public safety on priority.

He also assured the affected families of all possible support from the State Government.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that people construct their homes through years of savings. When such homes collapse, it is not just a financial loss but an emotional and social setback. I will raise this issue with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

The State Government will provide Rs 10,000 per month as rental assistance to families residing in unsafe structures to rent accommodation. Additionally, a special relief package will be given to those who have suffered damages during the disaster.

The Chief Minister advocated for awarding such works to local contractors who are more familiar with the regional topography. He also emphasized the need for NHAI to adopt modern technologies and explore tunnel-based alternatives in hilly terrain to prevent such disasters.

The District Administration, Shimla, has constituted a 12-member committee under the chairpersonship of the Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) to identify vulnerable points along the four-lane stretch and suggest corrective measures.

Separately, a five-member committee led by the Additional District Magistrate (Law & Order) has been tasked with investigating the recent building collapse in Bhattakufar.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and other senior officers also accompanied the Chief Minister. (ANI)

