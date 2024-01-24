Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): While presiding over the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' program at Bijhri in the Barsar assembly constituency of Hamirpur today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu blamed the previous BJP government for neglecting the education sector due to which the ranking of the State dropped down to eighteen.

He announced the opening of Jal Shakti and PWD sub-divisions in Bijhari, increasing the existing bed capacity of Civil Hospital Barsar to 100 and the sub-health center Saloni to 10 beds.

He announced to start commerce and science classes in a few government schools.

He announced Rs 50 lakh for the construction of a modern bus stand at Barsar as well as for the renovation of Tal Stadium Bijhri.

The Chief Minister also dedicated the development projects worth Rs 150 crore for Barsar Assembly constituency, in district Hamirpur. He laid the foundation stone of works to cost Rs 138 crore and to augment various lift water supply schemes from River Sutlej to Barsar. Along with this, he also inaugurated Rs 7 crore bridge built on Sukkar rivulet, a residential building of the Health Department at Barsar completed with an outlay of Rs 3.32 crore and the office building of Additional District Attorney (ADA) constructed at a cost of Rs 1.36 crore.

While speaking during the programme, he appreciated the efforts of Patwaris, Kanungo and other revenue officials to make Revenue Lok Adalats a success, in which more than 65 thousand long pending cases were settled.

"We are making earnest efforts to improve this vital sector so as to equip the children to face challenges of the future", he said. The Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools will bring desired changes in school education.

He said, "In the year 2022-23, the then BJP government announced to open and upgrade various institutions including up-gradation and opening of hundreds of schools without spending a penny on them on building infrastructure, despite the fact, that they took a loan of Rs 14 thousand crore for the development works they didn't completed" he said.

He said that the people of the state faced the recent monsoon disaster boldly. In lieu of the recent disaster that struck upon the State, the government made a provision of Rs 5,000 for rented accommodation for homeless in rural and Rs 10,000 in urban areas. The arrangements for free LPG and ration have been made for them till 31 March 2024. He said that Himachal Pradesh did not receive any special relief package to deal with the disaster but help was received only under NDRF and SDRF as per the State's right.

However, the government filed claims worth Rs 10,000 crore as per rules, which is the right of the state, but BJP leaders were creating obstacles in it, he reiterated. Not only this, obstacles are being created in the State's share of Rs 4300 crore from BBMB. The people of the State contributed immensely towards the disaster relief fund, we changed the norms to rehabilitate the disaster and the increased the compensation for houseless from Rs 1.5 lakh was increased to Rs 7 lakh, he said.

Fulfilling its poll promises, the state government reinstated the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees, started the first phase Rs 680 crore Rajeev Gandhi Start-up Yojna to open avenues of self-employment for the youth with 50 percent subsidy on e-vehicles, the second phase of which will start soon for Solar projects with provisions of subsidy, he said. We have announced to introduce English medium in all government schools from class one in next academic session as well. Out of ten guarantees, three were fulfilled in the first year of its rule. Rest of the guarantees will also be fulfilled in near future, he remarked. (ANI)

