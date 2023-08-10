Lahaul And Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale jolted Lahaul And Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, National Center for Seismology informed.

The tremors were felt at 23:20:41, Indian standard time (IST).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 09-08-2023, 23:20:41 IST, Lat: 32.30 & Long: 78.47, Depth: 5 Km , Location: Lahaul And Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, India," read a post on the official 'X' handle of NCS.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

