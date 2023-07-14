Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh is still struggling to recover from widespread devastation caused by cloudbursts and floods since last weekend as 108 deaths were reported in the state amid the fresh warning by IMD of heavy rains till July 18.

The estimated cost of the damage in the state is reportedly over Rs 3738.28 crore monetary loss, the Department of Revenue, Himachal government said in a data released on Friday.

Among all the affected states in North India, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit, after which Union Home Minister Amit approved the advance release of the second installment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amounting to Rs 180.40 crore.

In order to support the affected people, the Central Government has already released the first installment of a Central share of Rs 180.40 crore to Himachal Pradesh from SDRF on July 10, 2023, for relief measures of immediate nature, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement.

"The release of funds will help State Government to undertake relief measures to the affected people during the current Monsoon season," said the MHA.

In order to deal with the situation caused due to recent flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the ministry said, the Government of India has provided all necessary logistics and financial assistance to the State Government of Himachal Pradesh to meet the situation efficiently.

The Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already released Rs 10,031.20 crore as a Central share of SDRF to 27 states during the year 2023-24, said the MHA.

A total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with rescue boats and other necessary equipments have been deployed for rescue operation in Himachal Pradesh.

Besides, the Ministry said, one Column of 1 PARA SF and 205 Army Aviation Squadron has been deployed at Paonta Sahib for civil evacuation. "Two MI-17V5 helicopters have been deployed for an evacuation mission.

"The Central Government has also constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), to make an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief works being carried out by the State Government of Himachal Pradesh. The IMCT would commence their field visits on July 17.

Meanwhile, 108 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon fury from June 24 to July 14.

"108 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to July 14. 36 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust, and flash floods and 72 due to Road Accident, Fire, Drowning, fall from Steep Rock, Snake Bite, Electrocution etc," the government officials' data stated.

Furthermore, over 3738.28 crore monetary loss has been reported in the state due to the widespread destruction caused by torrential rains.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rainfall with the downpour projected to last for five days.

"Heavy to very Heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh likely to continue during next five days," IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert in the state for the next 5 days.

“The monsoon become active in Himachal Pradesh on July 14. Due to this, a yellow alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh for the next 5 days. In these 5 days, heavy to very heavy rains will be recorded in most areas of Himachal Pradesh. Also, incidents like landslides, flash floods, falling trees, and shooting stones will also happen," IMD said.

The continuous rain has triggered flash floods and landslides, resulting in significant destruction across Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the significant rainfall recorded today in Himachal Pradesh in these districts Saloni (district Chamba) 12 cm, Kangra Aero (district Kangra) 6 cm, Barthin (district Bilaspur) 6 cm, Nagrota Surian (district Kangra)6 cm.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has in the past 48 hours carried a total 40 sorties as part of its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations in the flood-hit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

“In the last 48 hours, a total 40 sorties have been carried out, in which, 126 people have been rescued and 17 tons of relief materials have been distributed in various areas,” the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

The Beas River in Mandi district is in spate as the torrential rains continued to lash Himachal Pradesh.

Moreover, vehicular movement from Chaura to Wangtu was restored after it was closed yesterday due to a landslide.

“The National Highway is open for all vehicular movement from Chaura to Wangtu, but at Wangtu, the National Highway is closed due to a landslide yesterday, due to which small vehicles are being diverted from the temporary road of JSW,” read a tweet from HP Traffic and Railway Police.

"Five National Highways are blocked. National Highway 5 (NH 5) in District Kinnaur at Sakiba and Spilo has a block. In District Mandi, National Highway 3 Mandi to Kullu, District Lahaul Spiti has a block. National Highway 505 from Gramphu to Losar in the Lahaul-Split district, and District Kullu has a block. There is a roadblock due to a heavy landslide in Mandi. While in District Sirmaur, National Highway 707 is blocked due to a landslide near Shilai,” read a press release by the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority.

While, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur visited flood -affected areas of the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur along with other political leaders also accompanied them.

The BJP President ensured the people that the central government would extend all the assistance needed for relief and rehabilitation.

"13 teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and teams of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) are also deployed in the area. MI-17 helicopter has been deployed for the rescue work. The Central Government will do whatever is necessary for relief and rehabilitation," said Nadda.

Nadda, along with Union Minister Thakur and former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur, also visited the Panchvaktatra temple which was submereged in the flooded Beas river.

Furthermore, Air force helicopters delivered relief materials to the flood-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh, which has been battered by torrential rains.

Meanwhile, the Kullu Deputy Commissioner, Ashutosh Garg said that relief and rescue work is being done on a war footing in the entire district.

"Our relief and rescue work is being done on war footing in the entire district. Around 1800 plus transformers were affected by the floods out of which 50% have been restored by the Electricity Department. Road connectivity of the Manali-Chandigarh national highway stretch via Kandi-Kataula road has been restored", said the Kullu Deputy Commissioner.

Earlier, on the direct intervention of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Twenty-two sports persons who were stranded at the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi following flooding were rescued by the Resident Commissioner's office.

The inter-state bus terminal at Kashmere Gate witnessed flooding on Thursday due to rising water levels in the Yamuna River.

Following the rise in water level, bus services have been suspended for now and buses from the other states are not being allowed to enter the bus terminal.

The team consisting of 9 boys, 10 girls, 2 coaches and one manager who went to Shimoga in Karnataka to participate in the 40th National Junior TaeKwondo Championship from 7th to 9th July, returned by train to New Delhi this afternoon, officials said.

As there was massive logging outside the bus terminal they were stranded at ISBT. Subsequently, one of the coaches Ashiwini Kumar contacted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the phone and sought help after which CM immediately directed Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty to rescue them, read an official statement.

Subsequently, they got recused and later, Resident Commissioner and OSD to Chief Minister at New Delhi K S Bashtu met the sportspersons who were brought to Himachal Bhawan. State Government will arrange to send them safely to their homes in Himachal Pradesh.

Henceforth, the heavy rainfall and floods have given another jolt to the tourism business in Himachal Pradesh which was recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A hotelier spoke on how the rainfall adversely affect the tourism business.

"There is 100pc loss to the tourism business. I run hotels in Shimla, Kasauli, and Manali. In most places, there is no road connectivity due to floods and rain. Those tourists are in a state of fear. This is another jolt to our tourism business after Covid", said hotelier Rajinder Singh Thakur.

Furthermore, a tourist from Maharashtra told ANI that he felt fortunate after the Shrikhand Mahadev yatra was halted.

"We had gone on the pilgrimage to Shrikhand Mahadev and we were lucky to be there as the yatra was halted right after we arrived. Some people were stranded and some of them also died. It was heavily raining, roads were washed away and the administration was undertaking every measure to rescue people", says Tushar, a tourist from Maharashtra.

In addition to this, another tourist from Pune expressed his happiness over returning home.

"It was a bit scary. We were stuck in Lahaul-Spiti for four days, for the future I would recommend everyone to come up with a plan only after following a weather forecast or should not come in the rainy season. We are feeling happy as we will be going home. I would also tell everyone in such a situation to just only try to move out safely and leave everything as life is precious", said Kartik, a tourist from Maharashtra.

Heavy rains have battered Himachal Pradesh, triggering floods and landslides across the state. (ANI)

