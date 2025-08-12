Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): The monsoon season has taken a tragic toll in Himachal Pradesh, with the death count rising to 229. This includes 119 fatalities from rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, along with 110 deaths resulting from road accidents since June 20.

The impact of heavy rains has severely crippled public infrastructure across the state, with 395 roads, 669 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs), and 529 water supply schemes disrupted over the past 24 hours, as reported by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Notably, three national highways--NH-305 in Kullu district, NH-505 in Lahaul & Spiti, and NH-707 in Sirmaur--are blocked, primarily due to landslides and flash floods, with Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba districts being the hardest hit in terms of road connectivity and power outages.

Authorities said restoration work is ongoing across districts, but adverse weather and frequent landslides continue to hamper operations. District administrations have deployed additional machinery and manpower to clear blockages, repair damaged transformers, and restore drinking water schemes, particularly in rural and interior regions.

District-wise, Mandi recorded the highest number of rain-related deaths at 23, followed by Kangra (26), Chamba (9), and Kullu (10). In road accidents, Mandi again topped the list with 21 fatalities, followed by Chamba (17), Shimla (15), and Kangra (9).

Economic losses have also mounted, with total damages to public and private property estimated at over ₹2,00,741 lakh (₹2,007.4 crore). This includes ₹1,145 crore in losses to public infrastructure such as roads, power lines, and water schemes.

Authorities have deployed heavy machinery and manpower to restore connectivity and essential services. However, frequent landslides and continuing rainfall are slowing recovery efforts. The SDMA has urged residents to avoid non-essential travel in hilly areas, particularly along landslide-prone stretches, and to closely follow official advisories.

The SDMA has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel in hilly areas, remain vigilant in landslide-prone zones, and follow the advisories issued by local authorities. (ANI)

