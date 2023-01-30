Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday invited suggestions from the public for the state budget for the year 2023-24.

The Sukhu-led Congress government has started the process of formulation of this year's state budget. In order to make it more people-centric, participative and reflective of the views of various stakeholders in society, the government has invited suggestions from the general public, industries, trade and farmers associations on the budget.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023: New Budget Will Fine-Tune Aspirations of 25 Crore People, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

A governement informed to send the suggestions via email, letter to the secretary or the web portal of the finance department. People can give their suggestions for the 2023-24 budget till February 15.

Suggestions can be provided on increasing revenue receipt, expenditure control and other related matters for the budget.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Names Papiya Dutta as Candidate From Agartala.

The initiative aims to promote transparency, openness, responsiveness and participatory approach in budget preparation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)