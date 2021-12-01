Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to fill 150 posts of clerks in the Secretariat services.

The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also decided to implement 'Swaran Jayanti Paramparagat Beej Suraksha Avam Samvardhan Yojna' in the State to help in doubling the income of the farmers.

Briefing media on the cabinet decisions, the Urban Development Minister of State government, Suresh Bhardwaj said that the Cabinet also gave its approval for procurement, supply and distribution of school bags under 'Atal School Vardi Yojna' to the school students of class 1st, 3rd, 6th and 9th on the basis of e-tender.

As per the press release by the state government, the meeting of State Cabinet was held on Tuesday which was presided over by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and decided to fill up 100 posts of clerks in place of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on contract basis besides filling up 50 posts of clerks against the anticipated vacancy of clerks during the year 2022 and 2023.

In order to double the farmers' income by enhancing the production and productivity of traditional crops and to improve nutritional security and income of growers, the Cabinet decided to implement 'Swaran Jayanti Paramparagat Beej Suraksha Avam Samvardhan Yojna' in the State.

The Cabinet gave its approval for procurement, supply and distribution of school bags under 'Atal School Vardi Yojna' to the school students of class 1st, 3rd, 6th and 9th on the basis of e-tender by Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited for the year 2020-21 from L-1 bidder M/s Highspirit Commercial Ventures Private Limited. This would benefit about three lakh students studying in different government schools of the State, on which an amount of Rs 9 crore would be spent.

It gave its nod to provide abatement/relaxation of toll fees for the year 2020-21 of toll units keeping in view the representations received from toll lessees especially from those who have got the toll unit renewed on full value with the request that the substantial abatement /relaxation in toll fees, as well as payment of monthly instalments, be given to them as inward traffic with effect from June 2020 to September, 2020 was badly affected and only vehicle applying essential commodities were allowed to enter the State. (ANI)

