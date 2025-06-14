Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): In view of the ongoing Summer Tourist Season 2025 and the significant rise in vehicular traffic across Shimla, the city police have implemented special measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

According to an official release, 46 additional police officials have been deployed to the Traffic Wing, Shimla, to bolster field enforcement.

These officials have been strategically posted to 23 vacant traffic duty points across the city to enhance traffic regulation in congestion-prone areas.

Additionally, four more bike riders have been deployed, increasing the total number of traffic bike riders to 21. These personnel will enhance rapid mobility, assist in managing the heavy vehicular inflow, and respond promptly to traffic-related issues.

In the past week alone, over 2,25,000 vehicles have entered and exited Shimla city.

In response to this volume, all Gazetted Officers (GOs) actively supervise and monitor traffic movement within their respective jurisdictions.

Several steps are being implemented to streamline traffic management, including strict enforcement of traffic rules for better regulation and a special drive to remove idle, parked, and unattended vehicles from public areas.

In a public advisory, citizens are requested to prefer public transport over private vehicles, especially in the core city areas, to help reduce congestion.

On Friday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu met various delegations and listened patiently to their concerns, assuring them of appropriate and timely action.

Delegations from the Kandaghat area of Solan district, a group of B.Ed. Students, representatives from the Livelihood Building under Municipal Corporation Shimla, and aspirants to MBBS and BDS courses were among those who called on the Chief Minister.

He assured the delegation that their demands would be considered sympathetically and necessary action would be taken. (ANI)

