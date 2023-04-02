Udalguri (Assam) [India], April 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim of providing 12 lakh jobs in the national capital.

"He (Arvind Kejriwal) said that his government gave 12 lakh jobs. How he can give this many jobs in seven years when there are only 1.5 lakh job vacancies in Delhi?" questioned CM Sarma at a press conference in the Udalguri district after the state cabinet meeting.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Lauds ISRO Team Effort as India Successfully Achieves Autonomous Landing of Space Vehicle.

Comparing Assam to Delhi, the Assam CM said, "Our situation is better than the people of Delhi. He has invited me to Delhi but I would like to say that I will go to the place where I want to go in Delhi and not the place he suggested. I will write a letter to him and if he has the guts then he should reply to it."

Elaborating on the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Assam Government will announce the results of the recruitment examination of 51,397 posts of various government departments on May 6."

Also Read | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Security Beefed Up After Threat From Pro-Khalistan Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

"Out of these 3rd-grade posts are 11,346, 4th-grade posts are 1,4281, 5,730 posts in police and forest departments, 5,799 posts in the Health Department, and 14,241 posts in the Education department," the CM added.

Informing further, he said, "We will give appointment letters for these between May 10-20. We have already given appointment letters for 42,600 posts."

"After giving appointment letters of 51,397 total number will be increased to 94,000. We have taken the decision during today's state cabinet meeting held at Paneri in Udalguri district. We have taken several other decisions in the cabinet meeting," he added.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday also interacted with the 'Divyang people', specially abled, in the Dimakuchi of Udalguri district.

Sarma also instructed the District Collector to provide the Divyang people with all the necessary help.

Assam CM was on a day-long visit to Udalguri district, wherein he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several developmental projects.

On the sidelines of his visit, he launched several developmental initiatives for the people of Bhergaon in the Udalguri district.

Sharing details of the initiatives, Assam Chief Minister Office (CMO) took to Twitter and said, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa launched several development initiatives for the people of Bhergaon in Udalguri district. The foundation stone for an Ekalavya school & new Police Outpost Rs 20 cr for new college, stadium & modernisation of school Upgrading 35 km of connecting roads."

He also unveiled a statue of Kalpana Gaurav, a social reformer, at Rowta in the district.

"Asom Gaurav Kalpana Boro had dedicated her life serving the society, especially for the welfare of children. Her contribution to strengthening the Anganwadi network shall always be remembered. HCM Dr @himantabiswa had the pleasure to unveil her statue at Rowta, Udalguri," the CMO said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)