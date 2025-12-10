Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, Guwahati, on the occasion of Martyrs' Day of the Assam Movement on Wednesday.

Earlier, ahead of the inauguration, Assam Minister Atul Bora said that around 860 people were martyred during the Assam Movement and alleged that the Congress government, when in power both in the state and at the Centre, was responsible for the killings.

Also Read | US Embassy in India Issues Advisory After Several H-1B and H-4 Visa Appointments Cancelled As Social Media Screening Policy To Kick In on December 15.

"...During the movement, many people sacrificed their lives....we have 860 martyrs and people were tortured.....the people of Assam will see a Swahid Smarak in the heart of Guwahati city. The Chief Minister will inaugurate it... Congress killed people during its time. Congress was in power in our state. Congress was in power in Delhi..." Bora told ANI.

Samujjal Bhattacharya, Chief Advisor of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), said the memorial is the result of the people of Assam and AASU's demand to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Movement.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 10, 2025: Tata Power, Godrej Agrovet, and Swiggy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

"During the Assam movement, 860 people sacrificed their lives... thousands of victimised people are also there...but there is a long-standing demand among people of Assam and AASU, there should be a Swahid Smarak to pay our tribute to the martyrs of the Assam movement...It (Assam movement) was a large mass movement since independence...860 people sacrificed their lives for the cause of the people of Assam..to protect the interests of the indigenous people of Assam...to protect language, culture and identity of the indigenous people of Assam.....at the same time, to protect the interest of the country....they have sacrificed their life for the secuirty of the country.....so to pay homage we have asked for Swahid Smarak in our state...the long standing demand of the people of Assam and AASU has been fulfilled," Bhattacharya told ANI.

Earlier, the state Chief Minister lit the 'Swahid Pranam Jyoti' at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra, constructed by the Government of Assam, in Pachim Boragaon, Guwahati. He also led the lighting of 860 earthen lamps in honour of the 860 martyrs of the Assam Movement, offering tribute to those who laid down their lives to safeguard Assamese identity.

Cabinet Ministers of the State Government, Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Bimal Bora, Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, senior officials, AASU Chief Adviser Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya, President Utpal Sarma, General Secretary Samiran Phukan and several distinguished personalities were present on the occasion.

According to the Chief Minister, the Swahid Smarak Kshetra and Swahid Stambha were built for Rs 170 crore over more than 150 bighas of land at Pachim Boragaon. He said the memorial represents the enduring resolve of the Assamese people to live with dignity and will serve as an inspiration for generations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)