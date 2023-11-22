Tiruchirappalli (TN), Nov 22 (PTI) A notorious history-sheeter died here on Wednesday after sustaining gunshot wounds when police shot at him in self-defence, authorities said.

A senior police official said the accused hurled petrol bombs at a police team and also assaulted a member of the group using a machete when they tried to arrest him to execute a Non Bailable Warrant. A policeman sustained bleeding injuries following assault.

Also Read | Jhotwara Election 2023: BJP Fields Rajyavardhan Rathore Against Congress Leader Abhishek Choudhary, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

When the situation began going out of control, in self-defence, a police inspector shot at him, aiming at his knee. As the accused tried to flee, the fired bullets pierced his chest and stomach.

"The special police party spoke to him, urged him to face the case in court by surrendering. A police case is nothing new to him. Though police tried to persuade him to surrender, he did not pay attention and hurled petrol bombs and assaulted using a machete causing injuries," the police official said.

Also Read | West Bengal Receives Investment Proposals Worth Rs 3.76 Lakh Crore at Bengal Global Business Summit 2023.

The accused, 'Komban' Jagan, who was in his twenties, was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

He faced several serious criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder and he operated in Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Karur regions. "He faced serious cases in all these jurisdictions."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)