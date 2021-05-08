Chandigarh, May 8 (PTI) Sepoy Parghat Singh, a native of Punjab's Gurdaspur district who was hit by an avalanche in Siachen last month, died at the Chandigarh Command Hospital on Saturday, a state government release said.

Two other jawans, Sepoy Amardeep Singh from Barnala's Karamgarh village and Sepoy Prabhjit Singh from Hakamwala in Mansa, were killed in the avalanche on April 25.

All three of them were part of the 21 Punjab regiment of the Army.

Parghat was evacuated to Chandigarh on April 27. He died of hypothermia and acute kidney injury, the statement said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh for Parghat's family along with a government job for a member.

Extending his sympathies to the family of the soldier, the chief minister said Parghat's utmost dedication to defend the country's unity and integrity, even sacrificing his life, would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.

Parghat hailed from Gurdaspur's Dorabjee village. He is survived by his father Pritam Singh, mother Sukhwinder Kaur and two sisters.

