Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) A terrorist belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

Muzamil Shah, who joined militant ranks a few days ago, was arrested in a joint operation by police, Army and CRPF from Kulna forest area of Patimahalla Palmar, they said.

Police recovered one grenade, one magazine and 30 rounds of AK-47 rifle from his possession, they said.

An FIR was registered at Dacchan police station and further investigation into the matter is on, the officials said.

