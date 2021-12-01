Jaisalmer, Dec 1 (PTI) Union Home minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan's Jaisalmer from December 4-5 during which he is scheduled visit the border areas and also attend the BSP raising day event, officials said Wednesday.

They said he will arrive here on December 4 and will visit the border area. He will interact with Border Security Force (BSF) troops during the BSF's 57th raising day on December 5.

"The home minister will visit the border, interact with troops and has a programme of night hold in the border area. On December 5, he will be attending the raising day function in Jaisalmer," a senior BSF official said.

"The BSF will display its capabilities to the home minister in the raising day programme on December 5. Along with jawans, female personnel will also participate in parade, daredevil motorcycle show and other events on the raising day. They will also display weapon handling," ADG (Chandigarh Command Center) N S Jamwal told reporters on Wednesday.

The raising day function will be held at Poonam Singh stadium in Jaisalmer city.

