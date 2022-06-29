New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of a man in Rajasthan's Udaipur who was allegedly beheaded by two men in broad daylight in the region on Tuesday.

Home Ministry Office (HMO) took to Twitter to make the announcement a day after the incident that shocked people across the country.

"MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday," HMO tweeted.

In the tweet, the HMO has also mentioned that "the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated".

The move comes after a team of NIA was on Tuesday rushed to Udaipur including a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer.

As per government sources, the NIA team will file a case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

The victim, a tailor, is reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

Internet service has been suspended for 24 hours in Udaipur and a curfew has been imposed.

"Both the accused have been detained and the law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said.

A statewide alert has also been issued to all SPs and IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. (ANI)

