Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Punjab cabinet on Thursday demanded immediate expulsion of Congress MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo for attacking their own Congress government in the state over the hooch tragedy, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

Recently, close to 110 people had died after consuming illicit liquor in three districts of the state.

Also Read | Assam Government Allows Bars With Licenses to Serve Liquor: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha Congress MP Shamsher Dullo had observed that the hooch tragedy could not have happened without the knowledge of the authorities, as the raw material for the liquor could not have been transported during the lockdown.

"It's a big tragedy. Such a thing has never happened in Punjab. It couldn't have happened without the knowledge of the government and the police. That is why no action is being taken," he had said.

Also Read | Beirut Blast: No Indian Among Dead, Awaiting Lebanon's Damage Assessment Report to Decide Aid, Says MEA.

A day earlier, he along with Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa met the Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore to demand a CBI probe into the hooch tragedy.

Earlier, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday had accused the two leaders of "brazen indiscipline" for speaking against the party, after 110 people died in the state due to illicit liquor consumption.

Addressing the media, Jakhar had said, "I have written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi that such an incident should not be repeated and suitable action should be taken against them. Such behaviour shouldn't be tolerated." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)