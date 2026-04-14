Patna (Bihar) [India], April 14 (ANI): BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday said that the work carried out under the leadership of JDU chief Nitish Kumar will be taken forward by Samrat Choudhary as Bihar Chief Minister.

Speaking to ANI on the development, Jaiswal said, "The work that Nitish Kumar did as an NDA leader will be carried forward by NDA's new leader, Samrat Choudhary."

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Union Minister Giriraj Singh also welcomed the leadership transition and expressed gratitude to Nitish Kumar.

"Firstly, I want to thank Nitish Kumar, who made up his mind to come to the centre and Samrat Choudhary was elected unanimously," Singh told ANI.

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BJP National Secretary Rituraj Sinha called Choudhary's move as CM a "historic moment in the politics of Bihar".

"On one hand, Nitish Kumar will not be our CM anymore. Bihar has great respect for him in their minds, and there is also a little pain. But on the other hand, a good leader like Samrat Choudhary has been elected to fulfil the dreams of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar," he said.

On Samrat Choudhary being elected as the leader of the Bihar BJP Legislative Party, Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar said, "We welcome this decision. He will do excellent work. In the times to come, he will work towards realising the vision of Bihar envisioned by the Prime Minister and Nitish Kumar. A beautiful and developed Bihar will emerge in the future."

Samrat Choudhary was unanimously elected as the leader of the Bihar BJP Legislative Party, paving the way for a new phase of leadership in the state under the NDA.

Earlier, Samrat Choudhary was elected on Tuesday as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar, paving the way for his elevation as the state Chief Minister following the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar, who has been Chief Minister for the past 21 years, tendered his resignation earlier in the day, which was accepted by Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd).

Samrat Choudhary will be the first Chief Minister of the BJP in Bihar.BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha, in a post on X, congratulated Samrat Choudhary, who is the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, for his "new responsibility".In a long post after tendering his resignation, Nitish Kumar listed the works done under his rule, and also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)