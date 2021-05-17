Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is now a noticed disease and hospitals should report it to the government, said Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday, adding that it is illegal to hide it.

"Black fungus is a post-covid complication. Those who have uncontrolled diabetes and use high dosage of steroids are vulnerable to this. Those who undergo organ transplantation and have immunocompromised conditions like HIV are also likely to contract this. Such category of people should be more cautious," the Minister warned while addressing a press conference here.

He added that the fungus enters through the nasal cavity in persons with low immunity and subsequently attacks eyesight.

"One should get treatment immediately after it enters the nose. It is learned that the water used in humidifiers in hospitals is causing this. Experts panel has been set up to find out the exact cause of this disease. Measures will be taken after the expert committee submit its report," Sudhakar added.

Regarding treatment, he said that an Amphotericin injection is being given for treatment.

A single patient needs 40-60 vials of this medicine and the Centre has approved 1,050 vials out of which 450 vials have been supplied to our state, Sudhakar said, adding that the state had placed an order for 20,000 vials.

"97 people have been reported with this infection so far and they are being treated at Bowring hospital on an experimental basis," said the Minister.

He added that treatment for black fungus will start soon at the Mysuru Medical college, Shivamogga Medical college, JIMS, KIMS, Ven-lock and KMC Hospital in Udupi.

The Minister also warned that steroids should not be administered without the prescription of a doctor and the government is not providing steroids to those in home isolation.

"Government received information about persons infected with Black fungus at Private and government hospitals. Treatment will be provided to them accordingly. Both Covid and Black fungus patients are being treated free of cost," he added. (ANI)

