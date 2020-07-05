New Delhi, July 5 (PTI) Residents of a housing society in Rohini have converted a community hall into an isolation centre with five beds and all the necessary medical equipment.

The COVID-19 isolation centre set up at Manav apartments was inaugurated by North-West Delhi MP Hansraj Hans and local MLA Vijender Gupta on Sunday.

Also Read | Fact Check: Viral Social Media Posts Claiming Cycle Girl Jyoti Paswan Raped And Murdered in Bihar's Darbhanga by Ex-Armyman is Fake.

Hans lauded the initiative saying it should be emulated by other housing societies and apartments in the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)