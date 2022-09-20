Noida, Sep 20 (PTI) A portion of the boundary wall of a housing society here collapsed on Tuesday morning and some workers are feared trapped under the rubble, officials said.

The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21, they said.

"Rescue and relief measures have been launched. Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot," a police official told PTI.

Further details are awaited.

