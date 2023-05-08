Shimla, May 8 (PTI) Total 14 roads, including two national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following heavy snowfall in its different parts, an official said on Monday.

The roads include stretches between the North portal of Atal Tunnel to Darcha (National Highway 3), Darcha to Shinkula to Zanksar, Koksar to Losar (National Highway 5) and Tandi to Kadhu Nullah.

Also Read | Google I/O 2023: Google Search Engine To Become More Appealing, Engaging and Human-Like With AI Integration; Here's All We Know Before the Expected AI Related Official Announcements.

Of the closed 14 roads, six are in Lahaul and Spiti district, four in Kullu and the rest in the other parts of the state, according to the emergency operation centre.

About 500 vehicles were struck near the north portal of the Atal tunnel situated at Rohtang Pass in Manali. While more than 300 of the struck vehicles have been moved to a safer region, the rest continue to ply on the snowy stretch. They, too, will be moved by late night.

Also Read | Crocodile Trail: Mumbai Zoo Launches Underwater Viewing Deck To See Crocodiles and Gharials.

The police are supervising the rescue operation and have advised the commuters not to apply breaks, asking them to move at a snail's pace in first gear to avoid skidding.

According to the weather department, while Gondla and Keylong received 9.2 and 4 cm of snowfall, respectively, Lahaul Spiti along with some other places received 5 to 10 cm of snow, making the roads slippery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)