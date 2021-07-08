Shimla, Jul 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda have expressed their condolences on the demise of veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, a BJP spokesperson said on Thursday.

Singh, who was the former chief minister of the state, breathed his last after a prolonged illness at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here at 3.40 am on Thursday, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr. Janak Raj said.

The nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh served as Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six times.

The leaders prayed for peace to the departed soul, the spokesperson added.

Shimla MP and BJP state President Suresh Kashyap, BJP HP incharge Avinash Rai Khanna also expressed their condolences on his death, the spokesperson said.

