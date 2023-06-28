Solan, June 28: A five-storey house located next to the Kalka-Shimla National Highway reportedly collapsed in Solan due to heavy rains and the alleged faulty construction of the four-lane, said officials on Wednesday.

"Heavy rains in the area and the wrong construction of the four-lane are being told as the reason for the collapse of this house," said the officials. The Shimla region is plagued by heavy traffic and congested roadway which cause lengthy commutes and severe delays.

The construction of a four-lane motorway was anticipated to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic in the area. According to the officials, the landlady had already suspected that the house would fall, which is why no one had been residing there for a considerable amount of time.

The officials added that there had been a huge loss of goods in the house due to the collapse. "Due to the collapse of the house, there has been a huge loss of goods kept in the house," they said.

They further added that no information on human loss has been reported. "There is no information on any kind of human loss," said the officials.

