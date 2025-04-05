Bilaspur (HP), April 5 (PTI) The tendering process to develop two out of four selected islands in the Gobind Sagar Lake here has been completed and development rights have been awarded to two firms that emerged as the highest bidders, an official said on Saturday.

The islands will be developed into premier tourism destinations on the lines of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner of Police Abid Hussain Sadiq, adding that boat access, camping and bonfire facilities, nature trails, hiking routes and fishing would enrich the tourist experience.

He said the islands will feature facilities such as hotels, restaurants, pre-wedding shoot locations, destination weddings, adventure sports and picnic spots, and the initiative is expected to boost tourism and open new avenues of employment for local youths.

Tourists and locals will be transported to these islands via boats.

Eco-friendly camping sites will be set up on the islands, allowing visitors to enjoy bonfire nights under the stars. To promote the local culture and arts, cultural festivals will be organised, showcasing traditional dance, drama and music performances by local artists, the DC said.

Cruise-shaped motorboats, shikaras and other adventure water sports are already operational in the Gobind Sagar Lake, and nature trails and hiking routes will be developed around the lake.

The DC said selected areas will also offer fishing and angling facilities, allowing tourists to enjoy recreational fishing as part of their visit.

This is the first project to bring the concept of island tourism to life and with the tendering process Bilaspur has moved a step ahead in becoming the hub of island tourism in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

