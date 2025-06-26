Hamirpur (HP), Jun 26 (PTI) With the scorching heat giving way to rains, the school timings in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district have been reverted to the original.

Classes in all government and private schools in the district will now start from 9 am and end at 3 pm. The changes will be effective from Friday, according to an official notification issued on Thursday.

Also Read | Will You Lose Your EPFO Pension From August If You Don't Submit a New Form by July 28? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Reports Going Viral.

A few days ago, the school timings were changed from 8 am to 2 pm to provide relief for the students and teachers from extreme day-time heat. However, the temperature has dropped with the arrival of monsoon, officials said.

According to Additional District Commissioner Abhishek Kumar Garg, the decision was taken keeping in mind the current weather conditions and the students' convenience.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Praises Fitness Start-Up 'Tagda Raho' for Merging Tradition With Modernity (Watch Video).

He said the information has been sent to principals of all the schools in the district through deputy directors, so that the time change can be implemented from June 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)