Chandigarh, May 14: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday suspended five personnel of Jind district's Narwana Sadar police station, including its SHO, for "negligence and carelessness". The minister made a stop at the police station while he was on his way to Hisar from Ambala, and conducted a surprise inspection, according to an official statement issued here.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Balwan Singh, head constables Sandeep Kumar and Ram Niwas, and constables Kuldeep and Raman have been suspended, it said.

"The record of Police Station Sadar Narwana was analyzed and same was not found to be up to mark" and also work of the personnel was not found satisfactory or up to mark, according to an order issued by Jind Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar.

"Hence, for the above act of negligence and carelessness, they are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. They are further transferred to Police Lines, Jind, with immediate effect," the order read.

Vij said various shortcomings and negligence in work have been found at the police station. Work has piled up at the police station, including applications for passport verification, the minister said, according to the statement. He also found shortcomings in uploading of data pertaining to the online Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems, it said.

"That's why today I have ordered the suspension of five police personnel, including the SHO of the police station," the home minister said. The superintendent of police and other officers were present during the inspection.

On Thursday, Vij, who also holds the health portfolio, had conducted a surprise inspection at a community health centre at Mullana in ambala district and suspended five employees who were absent.

