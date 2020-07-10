Chandigarh, Jul 10 (PTI) The Haryana government is all set to launch e-Sachivalaya system which can be used to seek appointment for meeting ministers and officers virtually, an official statement said.

Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora informed the system will allow a government functionary to schedule virtual meetings with the public through a video link, it said.

Arora presided over a meeting Friday with all Administrative Secretaries to review implementation of the e-Sachivalaya system and data updation on Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and Litigation Management System (LMS).

The e-Sachivalaya initiative aims to bring government and its functionaries at one digital place for better functioning, coordination and ensuring effectiveness in citizen interface, especially in times of COVID-19 pandemic, this was shared in the video conferencing meeting.

The training of employees for operationalising the e-Sachivalaya system would be conducted soon and the required infrastructure and personnel would also be arranged, the CS said, according to the official statement.

She said the HRMS is a digital platform having a compilation of all data pertaining to service and conduct of employees in government departments, Boards, Corporations, Societies and Universities.

The LMS is another digital platform which provides to the public one-stop access to government departments for litigation and arbitration cases. Instructions were given by the Chief Secretary to carry out necessary updation of data on the HRMS and LMS.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar and Administrative Secretaries were present in the meeting, and other senior officers also attended it through video conferencing.

