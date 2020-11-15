Srinagar, November 15: Rajesh Mishra, BSF Inspector General (IG), Kashmir on Sunday said that a lot of harm was inflicted on civilians, including damage to their properties, because of the recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

While condemning the actions by Islamabad, Mishra said, the issue of human rights violations should be raised against the country. Also Read | India Reports 41,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 88 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Mounts to 1,29,635.

Rajesh Mishra, BSF Inspector General (IG), Kashmir

Lot of harm was inflicted on civilians including damage to their properties. Issue of human rights violation should be raised: Rajesh Mishra, BSF IG, Kashmir on being asked if he has any message for international community over multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan on Nov 13 pic.twitter.com/lRkEOYr7Bt — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

"Lot of harm was inflicted on civilians including damage to their properties. Issue of human rights violation should be raised," said the BSF IG, on being asked if he has any message for the international community over multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan on November 13.

Earlier today, Kashmir Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF) paid last respects to sub-inspector Rakesh Dobhal who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Baramulla district on Friday.The wreath-laying ceremony for Dobhal was held at Srinagar on Sunday. Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Greets People of Jharkhand on the State's Foundation Day, Wishes for Everyone's Happiness, Prosperity and Good Health.

"On November 13, Pakistan started unprovoked ceasefire violation on Line of Control (LoC), using artillery, mortars and other weapons targeting even the civilian areas deliberately. Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal immediately reacted to the call of duty for retaliation and brought effective fire on enemy thus causing great damage to the enemy in Naugam Sector. While fighting bravely, he was hit by enemy fire. He was immediately evacuated but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries en route hospital," said BSF in a press release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)